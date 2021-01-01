Pop 'N' Fun Pop-Up Shark Active Play Tunnel - for Ages 6 Months + | Pops Up in Seconds - Creative and Active Play, for Imaginative Kids - Easy Fold Away Storage

FRIENDLY SHARK POP UP: This friendly shark pop up play tunnel never stops the curiosity. DEVELOPMENT IS FUN: Combine physical development and fun. This task encourages crawling and I rapid development. WITH FRIENDS AND SIBLINGS: Ideal for active group adventures indoors and play areas. SPARKS IMAGINATION: Who knows what could be on the other side? Help develop their imagination and encourage active play! EASY STORAGE: Pops up in seconds, folds flat for easy storage INCLUDES: (1) Play Tunnel, (1) Assembly Instructions, Manufacturer: Moose Toys