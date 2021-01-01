From house of hampton
'Pop, Fizz, Clink Champagne' Graphic Art Print on Canvas
Make a splash with the 'Pop, Fizz, Clink Champagne' Graphic Art Print on Canvas features a kiss covered champagne glass and bottle with yellow text that reads 'Pop, Fizz, Clink'. The wall art is printed on professional grade tightly woven canvas with a durable construction, finished backing and is built ready to hang. The result is a funny piece of wall art that is perfect for your bar, kitchen, gallery wall or above your bar cart. This piece makes a great gift for weddings, anniversaries or any other celebration.