Jan Constantine - Pop Art Star Love Pillow - 46x46cm

Make your sofa the star of the show with Jan Constantine. Appliquéd with a big black star, this cushion features a rainbow of miniature stars that have been hand embroidered with blanket stitch detailing. A fabulous way to frame your favourite chair, it's filled with a feather cushion pad for a perfectly plump finish. Key features: * Decorative pillow * Material: felt wool * Dimensions: 46x46cm * Appliquéd with a big black star filled with clusters of small stars * Hand embroidered with blanket stitch * Black reverse with two mother of pearl buttons * Feather pillow pad included