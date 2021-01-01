This pack of beyondGREEN cat litter pick-up bags contain 300 regular size leak-proof poop clean-up bags which measure 8” x 16” with 2.5” gussets and are 20 microns thick. Like all of our products, this pack of kitty poop bags is also manufactured here in the united states, and that too in sunny southern California! With our strong poop bags, you can now bag poop better and ensure you keep your hands safe and clean, and the odor contained. These bags have more than enough capacity for multiple litter box cleaning sessions. We are a ‘green business’ and therefore focus on the earth first, which is why this pack of 300 handle bags is made entirely from plant-based polymers. We understand that pet poop doesn't smell like roses and that’s why our odor blocking unscented bags lock in that stink for good. Simple to open and tie securely. In addition to being made from plant-based polymers, we also ensure that we never use any chemicals to make our products, you can rest easy knowing that this is a chemical-free product! Even the ink we used is water-based! Like we mentioned, our bags are plant-based, this means that when they are disposed, micro-organisms start to eat away at the bags. The more micro-organisms available in the environment, the faster our bags will decompose. The decomposition is even faster when disposed in an industrial composting facility and while our bags are approved by the compost manufacturer's alliance, most industrial composting facilities will not accept bags with pet waste in them. Worry not though, that is why we created a home-use electric pet waste and organic compost bin. beyond GREEN Poop-Bag, Bio-Based Plastic -Free Film | 2021300