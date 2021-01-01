Rubie's Costume Company Pooh Dog Costume, Medium

Your canine companion will be the cutest pup in the hundred acre woods with the Rubie's Costume Company Pooh Dog Costume. This officially licensed Disney product includes a red step-in shirt that features an adorable stuffed belly! Watch your best bud search for honey all day long in the hood with little rounded ears, staying securely in place with help from the adjustable drawstring. Hook and latch fasteners keep the costume closed in the back while your pooch pays homage to his favorite yellow bear!