Royal Canin Poodle Adult Dry Dog Food, 2.5-lb bag

Royal Canin Poodle Adult Dry Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your Poodle pure breed. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Poodle, with the specific nutrients to help him thrive. The specialized kibble is designed for your Poodle’s straight muzzle and jaw, making it easy for him to pick up and chew. EPA and DHA from fish oil help provide skin support and coat care. Precise protein content provides muscle support. And this Poodle dog food has an exclusive blend of antioxidants to support healthy aging as your beloved mid size dog reaches maturity. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Poodle Wet Dog Food for a meal that’s sure to please your Poodle. And once your Poodle is over 8 years old, transition him to Royal Canin Poodle Adult 8+ Dog Food for precise nutrition into the golden years.