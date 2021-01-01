Pondsdale Side Chair (Set-2) In Linen & Salvage Dark Oak

Add subtle elegance to nearly any space with the Pondsdale side chair. This sleek chair features an armless design with fully padded back and seat, creates a contemporary, understated style that instantly elevates existing decor with its gracious design. This linen wrapped chair is smart sophistication with its clean lines, straight chic finished legs and Nailhead trim, allowing it to effortlessly pair with any dining room and bistro table. With its sturdy wooden frame, the side chair is a great companion for your home whether in the country side or busy city.