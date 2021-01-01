Modway Ponder 45 in. Gold Full Back Metal Frame 26.5 in. Cushioned Bar Stool with Sea Blue Velvet Seat (Set of 2)

Survey your surroundings with confidence with the Ponder Upholstered Performance Velvet Dining Room Bar Stool. Ponder’s padded high-density foam seat gently slopes upward providing embracing comfort while the tapered back provides ergonomic support. Finely upholstered in stain-resistant performance velvet polyester, the Ponder Dining Stool makes a striking statement with its gold stainless steel base featuring two angled front mid-century legs and a rear tripod base. Accentuate your modern decor with a contemporary dining room bar stool that elevates any empty area of your home. Bar Stool Weight Capacity: 330 lbs. Color: Sea Blue.