Striking and whimsical, this Eiffel tower wall art will surely bring your walls to life and add personality to your interior. This wall art exude natural beauty and sophistication in both color and composition. Showcase your personality and turn your walls into an art gallery with this impression wall art. This item comes shipped in one carton. The Eiffel tower canvas art is securely encased in a square frame that can be hung on the wall. Item comes with a metal hardware at the back for easy and secure hang. Suitable for indoor use only. Transitional Inspired. DecMode 24"W, 24"H Polystone Transitional Framed Wall Art, Multi, 1-Piece