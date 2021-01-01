Polymer Clay Mother Penguin Sculpture (4 Inch)

Growing up surrounded by a family of artisans J.S. Anderson devotes his artistic career to exploring the new possibilities offered by polymer clay. Working with Meili W. he diligently forms the clay by hand into tubes that feature colorful and imaginative designs. Cross sections are cut from these tubes and carefully applied on the body of this sculpture that depicts a mother penguin and her young. The loving duo is decorated with elaborate designs and patterns that include whale motifs along the mother's back and penguin designs on her belly. J.S. Anderson has worked for 25 years to perfect this millefiori-style technique which has allowed him to create intricate and amazing designs on his sculptures. Each pattern on this sculpture is diligently designed by the artisans through a painstaking process to ensure perfection.