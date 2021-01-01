From berry plastics
Berry Plastics™ Polyken® Premium Military Grade Duct Tape, 2" x 60 yds.
Advertisement
Berry Plastics™ Polyken® Premium military grade duct tape provides high tensile strength. Duct tape measuring 2" x 60 yds is suitable for binding, general-purpose packaging and temporary holding applications..Material: Polyethylene coated cloth.Temp. range: 40 - 200 deg F, Storage conditions: 40 - 60%, Humidity: 60 - 80 deg F.Elongation: 13%.Olive drab.Quality waterproof packaging tape for military packaging and demanding applications.Thickness: 12 mil.Natural rubber based adhesive.2"(W) x 60 yd(L).Tensile: 50 lbs./in, VOC content: < 1 g/L.Standards: ASTM D -5486 Type IV Class 1 (supercedes PPP-T-60D & E Type IV, Class 1), DPM 871-3 NSN 7510-00-074-4961.Applications: Waterproof packaging for military and aerospace applications, media blast protection and surface masking, challenging repair, bundling and seaming applications.Advantages: High tensile strength for difficult applications, extremely conformable, crisp, straight tear, moisture, solvent and abrasion resistant, aggressive adhesion to all surfaces.Adhesion: 95 oz./in (steel), 40 oz./in (backing).Berry Plastics™ Polyken® Premium military grade duct tape comes in olive drab color and is made from durable polyethylene.