Vibrant Life Polyester Tie Dye Dog T-Shirt, Multi-color, XS

Add some hippie vibes to your dog's wardrobe with this adorable Vibrant Life Tie Dye Dog Tank Top.This tank boats the adorable quote "Namaste on the Beach," a blue hood, and provides a comfortable sleeveless fit. It's perfect for walks along the beach, sticking your head out the car window, and taking long naps while listening to Bob Marley. This tank top is available in multiple sizes. Pair with other Vibrant Life animal accessories like hats, collars and leashes to complete the look! Spread some casual canine vibes with the Vibrant Life Tie Dye Dog Tank Top!