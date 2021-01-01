From kitty city
Kitty City Gray Polyester Rectangular 17-in x 32.5-in Cat Bed (For Medium) | CM-10022-CS01
It’s a cat cove and cozy nap pad in one – something every cat is sure to love. Sturdy fabric walls set up in just moments, collapse down for easy storage. Plush polyester pillows, 4 included, are simple to remove and machine washable. Stack on a Kitty City cat cube (sold separately) and create and entire cat fort. Includes fur beds. Kitty City Gray Polyester Rectangular 17-in x 32.5-in Cat Bed (For Medium) | CM-10022-CS01