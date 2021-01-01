LA Linen Polyester Poplin Pleated Table Skirt with 10 Large Clips, 14-Feet by 29-Inch, Light Pink

Made in the U.S.A. LA Linen locally manufactures the Highest Quality event and home decoration items. With Demand-Flow production, we offer the largest selection of Size, Color and Fabric as our standard lists ready to ship within one business day Stain and wrinkle resistance; can withstand various cleaning chemicals while maintaining it's elegant look through over 75+ wash cycles Color fasted, 7 oz. Weight making it one of the most durable fabrics for event linens; Surged edge for a clean look. Cold Machine, Tumble Dry low, Low iron LA Linen exclusive Size and care label to ensure the authenticity and Quality of your item 1 Table skirt and 10 large clips are included with your Order. Black table topper not included in the order. Our skirts are Hand pleated for a rich look and has a loop (soft side) with Velcro Sewn on to attach the large clips The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, there may be variations in color between the actual product and your screen