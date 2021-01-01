Polyester Medallion Tapestry with Hanging Accessories Included

Giving your wall an ornate centerpiece creates a sense of sophistication and luxury in your home. It just feels great to gaze at a wall-mounted masterpiece in your home after a busy day at work. Turn your bare wall into the highlight of your home with the floral medallion wall tapestry. This centerpiece flaunts an ornate medallion made of attractive flowers. The whole piece is made more attractive by modern shades of peach, green, white, pink, and black - adding tons of color to your bedroom, hallway, study, or living room.