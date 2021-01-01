Polyester Cityscape Financial District of London at Twilight Tapestry with Hanging Accessories Included

For a quick and easy home or office makeover, this wall tapestry is a great way to add a modern touch of décor and a pop of color to any room in your home or office. This tapestry serves as a beautiful piece of wall art that can frequently be changed with the seasons or just your mood, printed using high color density Italian inks to create a vibrantly colored, sharp artwork. This tapestry can change the plainest wall into an art display. Size: 32" H x 39" W