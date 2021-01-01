From dexas

Dexas PolyDuO Reversible cutting board, 11 x 14.5 Inch, 11 by 14.5 Inches

$15.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This reversible cutting board measures a generous 11 inches wide and 14.5 inches long Cutting board features a different color on each side: color coding helps avoid cross contamination This cutting board has an integrated juice well on both sides of the board to keep countertops clean. Handle is perfect for lifting/turning or hanging storage Made from durable, BPA free Polypropylene that will not warp, splinter, crack or peel and is gentle on knives Proudly Made in the USA. Simple Care: dishwasher safe, Manufacturer: Dexas

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com