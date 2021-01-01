Find the Koh-I-Noor Polycolor 24 Color Artists' Colored Pencil Tin Set at Michaels. com. Polycolor colored pencils layer and blend beautifully without any waxy buildup. The lead contains oils and binders that allow the pencils to create dense, even strokes without the use of heavy pressure. Polycolor colored pencils layer and blend beautifully without any waxy buildup. The lead contains oils and binders that allow the pencils to create dense, even strokes without the use of heavy pressure. The broad edge is excellent for shading, while the finely sharpened point creates exquisite detail. Set colors include yellow, orange yellow, vermilion, carmine, violet, light blue, dark blue, grass green, dark green, Indian red, brown, black, white, dark yellow, bordeaux-red, pink, light violet, cobalt blue, Prussian blue, bice green, pea green, dark ochre, dark brown and gray. Details: Includes assorted colors 3.8 mm core 24 pencils Water-resistant Non-toxic California cedar casing | Koh-I-Noor Polycolor 24 Color Artists' Colored Pencil Tin Set | Michaels®