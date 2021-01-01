From mojo licensing
Mojo Licensing 23.75 x 15.5 x 9.75 White Polycarbonate Hardshell Carry-on Bag (1-Bag) | ARAYL210_WHITE
The Premium Carry-On Hardcase Spinner has 2 colors making the case distinctive and highly visible. Iron corner covers provide protection to avoid damages. 360 degree spinner wheels provide exceptional maneuverability and smooth rolling in any direction. TSA combination lock provides extra protection. The 100% ABS construction absorbs impact. Fully lined interior features two main packaging compartments, zipper pocket and tie-down elastic straps to hold your clothes in place.