The MARSHALLTOWN Heavy Gauge White Plastic Brush is made with plastic bristles that won’t discolor or absorb odors, mildew, or rot, and it’s easy to rinse clean. The durable, long-lasting plastic fibers outlasts most natural fibers. The bristles are shaped with a wide flare for close sweeping and the block comes with one tapered and one threaded hole for use with a handle. This masonry brush is Made in the USA with Global Materials. Marshalltown Poly Fiber Stiff Tile and Grout Brush in White | 2162