Transform Ivory Poly Chiffon Fabric into gorgeous creations with a sewing machine or by hand! This lightweight, sheer fabric features a solid ivory surface. Whatever it is, make it sophisticated and sew cute! Details: Width: 58" Weight: Sheer Country Of Origin: China Content: 100% Polyester Care: Machine Wash, Warm; Delicate Cycle; Tumble Dry, Low; Use Cool Iron. Do Not Bleach. Flammability Note: Not For Sleepwear Available in 1-yard increments. Average bolt size is approximately 10 yards. Price displayed is for 1-yard. Enter the total number of yards you want to order.