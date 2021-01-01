Cool Polska Flag Polish Pride Poland Polska Chest Poland Eagle Flag Roots Polish Pride Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This Graphic shows a polska chest with polish flag and polska eagle. Ideal for people with polish roots and polish family. Ideal to show your polish pride as a polish people. Also nice for poland football and polska soccer team. This nice Design influences an occasion for traveling and poland trip in warsaw. Awesome for polish people who loves the poland heritage with polish eagle. Also nice souvenir for tourist who loves the polish culture. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only