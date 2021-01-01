Polo A LED Wall Sconce by Marset - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (A642-042)

With versatility and flexibility at the core of its design, the Polo A LED Wall Sconce by Marset puts the user in control of the lighting experience, featuring a head that can easily be adjusted to the desired location. Focused and warm illumination will beam from the Polo A LED Wall Sconce thanks to its use of integrated LED technology. Made of Lacquered Aluminum, this contemporary wall sconce can be conveniently turned on and off with a rotary switch located on the back of the shade. This eco-friendly and ADA-complaint wall sconce will provide potent illumination when placed in hallways, living rooms, or offices. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Color: Black. Finish: Black