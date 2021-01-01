Polly 42 - Piece Ceramic Pot Planter Set

This 42-piece set of pot planters is a great way to show off your favorite mini succulents. Each piece measures 2.75" in diameter, so they're small enough to bunch together in one display in the living room, or separately in your kitchen or family room. These rounded planters are crafted from ceramic with a variety of gray, black, and green finishes. They also have an indented design that brings the perfect amount of glamorous style to your decor. Something to keep in mind: This planter pot set does not include drainage holes.