idh by St. Simons Polished Solid Brass Large Window Sash Lock with Casement Fastener

The IDH by St. Simons Large Solid Brass Casement Fastener is a period authentic reproduction made of premium solid brass. Its adjustable hand lever and multiple included strikes allow this casement fastener to work with most casement lock designs. Made with pure, forged brass, this casement fastener provides a dependable solution for casement window security, while complementing your existing interior hardware. With several beautiful, hand-polished finishes to choose from, there is no need to look any further. Demand Quality, Demand IDH.