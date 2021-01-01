From elements of design
Elements of Design Polished Brass 2-handle Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet | ES1162NL
Naples metal lever handle, deck mount. 3-hole sink application. 8-in to 16-in widespread installation, 8-in to 16-in centerspread installation. Fabricated from solid brass material for durability and reliability. Premium color finish resists tarnishing and corrosion. 1/4 turn on/off water mechanism. 1/2-in IPS male threaded shank inlets, ceramic disc cartridge. Integrated removable aerator, traditional style.