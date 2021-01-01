From sun star organics
Polaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera Black Prints on 2x3 StickyBacked Photo Paper
Best Quality Guranteed. Awesome handheld device lets you Take 16 megapixel photographs & Print instantly on 2x3 sticky back paper Innovative Zero ink technology: Theres no need for pricy toner; zinc Cartridges combine paper & ink all. Packs available in 20, 30 or 50 sheets Unique vertical orientation modern Design lets you Snap upright, just like a Smartphone A mode for every mood Simple operation & Design Includes [6] Easy picture settings; Choose from Vibrant Color, Black & White or vintage effect Fashion forward & Travel Friendly: Pick from [5] fabulously Vibrant Colors; pocket sized Camera measures 4. 6 x 3. 1 x 0. 8 & weighs only 6 ounces Self-timer, Low battery indicator and Integrated selfie mirror