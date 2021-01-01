From hubbardton forge
Polaris Outdoor Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (364213-1003)
Advertisement
The Polaris Outdoor Chandelier from Hubbardton Forge brings a strikingly modern statement to a space as it illuminates with welcoming light. This bold fixture features four clear glass shades that surround rectangular mesh diffusers in a metallic finish. Incandescent bulbs offer a brilliant glow as they fill the textured shade and sparkle through the outer glass. Handcrafted in Vermont, its Coastal Outdoor finish ensures lasting resilience against harsh weather conditions for lasting style and illumination year-round. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Coastal Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting