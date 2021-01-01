Polar Bear-Riding Santa Wooden Figurine

Uniquely by G.DeBrekht, this collection has been inspired by lacquered boxes from the world-famous village Fedoskino, Russia. For nearly two centuries, artists there have been painting beautiful miniature lacquered papier-mâché boxes, inlaid with mother-of-pearl. It will take five days and more than two thousand artistic painting strokes to recreate a single freehand painted replica of many unique G.DeBrekht pieces. This intricate art form can only be replicated by the most talen.