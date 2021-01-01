Trademark Fine Art 'Polar Bear Portrait' Canvas Art by Geraldine Aikman

Artist: Geraldine AikmanSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a polar bear standing in the center of a black scene.As an illustrator, Geraldine has had many years of experience in the greeting card and giftware design fields, always working on new ideas and a wide array of subject matter. She creates several decorative styles for villages, Santas, contemporary and fun animals, and a line of food, wine & chef-related artwork. She is also skilled on the Mac and loves to edit photographs in Photoshop. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.