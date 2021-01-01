Pokemon "First Starters" 4 Piece Twin Bed in a Bag Bedding Set- Comes with Comforter, Pillowcase and Sheets

Your little one will look forward to bedtime every night with the Pokemon "First Starters" Twin Bed-In-A-Bag Set. This package is made for the true fans of the iconic Japanese character, young and old alike. Made by the Northwest Company, this Pokemon comforter shows off your true fan style, even when you're drifting off to sleep. This super-cozy officially licensed product is designed around your favorite original characters, including Pikachu, Charmnader, Squirtle and Bulbasaur. This polyester comforter set comes with one comforter, one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and one pillowcase. All pieces are machine washable for easy care. Use it with other Pokemon decor and bedroom accessories to complete the theme.