Pointsettia 8 - Light Unique Geometric Chandelier

Celebrates 35 years as an award-winning designer and premier provider of innovative, expertly crafted indoor-outdoor residential and commercial lighting products. Www.Elklighting.Com. A division of elk group international.Features:Fixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: GeometricNumber of Lights: 8Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: AmbientFinish: Matte BlackSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: CandleRecommended Bulb Shape Code: B11Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Product Care: Wipe with a clean clothCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Our Staff Picks: Staff Picks Enumeration: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Handmade: NoHandmade Material: Hanging Method: RodWITB Bulb Included: NoWood Type: Quality Score: 0.633333333Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: NoFIRA Certified: ETL Listed: YesTAA Compliant: NocETL Listed: YesISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesPEFC Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesISTA 1A Certified: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesITTO Compliant: SGS NA Listed Mark: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: N/AUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: YesTitle 24 Compliant: YesEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washing