Tweezerman Pointed Slant Tweezer

Two tips in one. Uniquely designed with perfectly aligned, hand-finished tips that combine the expert handling of our Slant with the remarkable precision of our Point. Award winning brow defining powers of the Slant married with the unmatched accuracy of the Point for the ultimate tweezing experience - equally ideal for expert brow shaping, general tweezing, and precision work (especially great for grabbing coarse hair and short stubble hairs) Perfect companion essentials in one tool for convenience; Stainless steel is durable and easy to clean