Nearly Natural Poinsettia Dogwood Berry and Pine Artificial Arrangement in Silver Vase

Add seasonal charm to your home decor with this artificial arrangement showcasing a mix of brightly colored poinsettias elegantly set against delicate, dogwood blossoms. Complemented with realistic berries and pine, these 18 tall arrangements set in silver bowl can easily brighten a room when displayed on a mantle or dresser. Silk floral arrangements are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item may need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your arrangement will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed.