Pogo Flushmount Ceiling Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Bronze - (1KM-POGOGG-LED-BR)

The Pogo Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Besa Lighting has a simple style and handcrafted design. Its rounded drum-shaped body made of metal features a contrast interior and an opening at the bottom. A glass shade within the geometric structure conceals an internal lamping that, when lit, diffuses the light to deliver an ambient glow and a glistening effect on the interior surface. This ceiling light is best suited for classic or modern style interiors. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Color: Metallics. Finish: Bronze