From poetic cases inc.
Poetic Moto Z4 Rugged Case with Kickstand, Full-Body Dual-Layer Shockproof Protective Cover, Built-in-Screen Protector, Revolution Series, Defender.
Advertisement
SAFE SCREEN PROTECTION - Extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame provide super protection from drops, keep your screen safe. HEAVY DUTY MATERIAL - Composed of premium polycarbonate and shock absorbing TPU bumper for drop protection. BUILT-IN-SCREEN PROTECTOR - Front polycarbonate casing with a 3D Curved built-in screen protector adds a layer of protection without affecting screen responsiveness. COMPATIBILITY - Compatible with Moto Z4 ONLY.