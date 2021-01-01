From nars
POE IP Camera IPC-HDW4631C-A 2.8mm Indoor Outdoor Dome Security Camera with Audio Built-in Mic, 164ft IR Night Vision, H.265, IP67, WDR, 3D DNR
Reliable, Quality, SecureThis PoE IP Camera support English(Default), Spanish and French. This PoE camera ONVIF compatible with Synology, QNAP, NAS, FTP, Blue Iris and etc. Support 30-day money back without reason. We provide 3 year warranty, life-time and professional technical support. Ultra HD & 164ft Smart IRStunning ultra-high quality 6-Megapixel (3072x2048)@20fps resolution featuring enhanced low light capability. Cutting-edge night vision technology allows you to get a crystal clear picture even when it's dark. Super-wide 110 viewing angle allows you to cover more ground and keep more of what matters to you safe. WDR & 3D DNRWDR enable objects in both bright and dark areas of a scene to be visible(a short exposure for very bright areas and long exposure for dark areas). .3D digital noise reduction to provide images with less noise in low-light surveillance scenes compared to conventional cameras.3D DNR can be used to enhance image quality and save bandwidth*