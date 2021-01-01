From elkay
Elkay PODUH141810 Pursuit Stainless Steel 16-1/2" x 20-1/2' Undermount Single Basin Outdoor Sink with 9-7/8" Depth Stainless Steel Fixture Utility
Advertisement
Elkay PODUH141810 Pursuit Stainless Steel 16-1/2" x 20-1/2' Undermount Single Basin Outdoor Sink with 9-7/8" Depth Elkay Pursuit Stainless Steel 16-1/2" x 20-1/2' Undermount Single Basin Outdoor Sink with 9-7/8" DepthHighest quality sink formed of 18 nickel bearing stainless steel.Product Features:UndermountSingle basinStainless steelCoved corners: 1-3/4" vertical and horizontal radiusExposed surfaces are hand blendedUnderside is fully protected by heavy duty Sound Guard undercoating designed to prevent condensation and dampen soundProduct Specifications:Installation Type: UndermountMaterial: Stainless SteelNumber of Basins: 1Minimum Cabinet Size: 21"Sink Dimensions: 16-1/2" L x 20-1/2" WBowl Depth: 9-7/8"Bowl Dimensions: 14" L x 18" W x 9-7/8" DFaucet Holes: 0Drain Size: 3-1/2"Ship Wt: 13 lbsProduct Certifications and Compliances:ASME 112.18.1/CSA B125-01IAPMO Listed Stainless Steel Stainless Steel