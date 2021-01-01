Thermador POD302LW Professional Series 30 Inch Wide 9 Cu. Ft. Double Electric Oven with Left Side Opening Door Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Wall

Thermador POD302LW Professional Series 30 Inch Wide 9 Cu. Ft. Double Electric Oven with Left Side Opening Door Technology Highlights Super Fast Pre-Heat: Super Fast Preheat feature preheats your Oven in 7 minutes. Telescopic Racks: Full Access telescopic racks glide smoothly and safely support even the heaviest dishes, with easy-grip handles. (Masterpiece Collection shown here) True Convection: The True Convection baffle system allows hot air to flow evenly throughout the Oven for optimal results without flavor transfer. Heavy-Duty Rotisserie: Heavy-duty, removable rotisserie cooks up to 12-pound roasts and poultry evenly on all sides. Following your meal, simply place the rotisserie in the dishwasher. Multi-Point Meat Probe: The multi-point meat probe enables temperature readings from multiple points for precision and consistency. Features: 4.5 cu. ft. provides plenty of room for baking or roasting alongside a second 4.5 cu. ft. oven A combination of electronic touch and knob controls allow for a variety of cooking modes Broil, bake, and convection options provide a wide variety of ways to cook any meal 6 oven racks provide greater versatility Multi-point meat probe better captures temperature in roasts and poultry Large commercial-style rotisserie holds up to 12 pounds of meat Manufacturer warranty includes 2 year limited coverage Product Technologies: Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect™: The Home Connect™ app allows you to venture far beyond controlling your Wi-Fi kitchen appliances from your mobile device. Enabled in every product category, Home Connect™ is your portal to more exceptional culinary experiences. Explore the possibilities across two newly redesigned collections: Masterpiece® and Professional. Specifications: Total Capacity: 9 Cu. Ft. Broil Element: Yes Convection: Yes Sabbath Mode: Yes Self Cleaning: Yes Depth: 24-1/2" Height: 52-1/16" Width: 29-3/4" Cutout Depth: 23-1/2" Cutout Height: 50" Cutout Width: 28-1/2" Double Wall Ovens Stainless Steel