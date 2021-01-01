From kinsho
KINSHO Pocket Album, 4 in x 4 in, Wave
KINSHO Pocket Album, 4 in x 4 in, WaveThe KINSHO Pocket Album is cute and portable, perfectly sized for sharing or making a treasured gift - the 4" x 4" size works especially well with Instagram photos! The stylish, archival design includes 12 sleeved sheets that protect and display a total of 24 photos. The soft, colorful Japanese cloth cover features a window so that you can showcase a favorite image, portrait or custom label. A back pocket holds additional keepsakes while the band closure keeps pages flat and secure.