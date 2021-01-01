From winston porter

Poche Doublewide Magazine Rack

$58.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Keep issues of your favorite magazines organized and on-hand with this wall-mounted magazine rack. Crafted of solid and manufactured wood in a rich woodgrain finish, this magazine rack features a rectangular backplate with simple winged arms and a slatted face. Made in the USA, this magazine rack measures 11" H x 20" W x 3" D overall and arrives fully assembled and ready to hang right out of the box with wall-mounting hardware included for easy installation. Color: Light Oak

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com