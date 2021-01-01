Noble House Pocatello Antique Brass Aluminum Snake Wall Decor, Brass Antique

Bring an exotic look to the blank walls of your home or decorate your mantelpiece with a unique charm. Beautifully crafted from aluminum and finished with an antique finish, our snake accessory features a graceful design and gorgeous details such as intricate scales. This piece offers a hanging hook in the back, making this easy for you to mount wherever your walls need an extra bit of flair. Finished with an antique brass color, this exquisite accessory will easily bring your decor to the next level. Color: Brass Antique.