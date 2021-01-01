From pny technologies, inc.
PNY 256GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC Flash Memory Card
Advertisement
About this itemClass 10, U3, V30 speed rating, with read speeds up to 100MB/s Class 10, U3, V30 rating delivers speed and performance for burst mode HD photography and 4K Ultra HD videography Ideal for photography and videography enthusiasts, and for recording and transferring content between devices and computer Compatible with point & shoot cameras, DSLR cameras, standard & advanced HD-enabled video cameras, and more Reliable & Durable: Magnet Proof, Shock Proof, Temperature Proof, Waterproof