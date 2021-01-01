From i-c-u-b4-t-
PNY 16GB (2x8GB) XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB DDR4 3200MHz Desktop Memory RAM - (MD16GK2D4320016XRGB)
Experience of benefits of a PC memory upgrade with the ability to run more demanding applications simultaneously, and at faster speeds, for a better, smoother, computing experience Extreme overclocked performance DDR4 desktop memory designed for PC enthusiasts and gamers and supports Intel XMP 2.0 Support Customize you PC's color and lighting effects, without the need for additional cables or connectors using the supported Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome Sync software Exceptional performance with a frequency speed of 3200MHz (PC4-25600), and backwards compatible with: 3000MHz, 2933MHz, 2800MHz, 2666MHz, 2400MHz, 2133MHz CAS Latency of 16, 1.35 volts