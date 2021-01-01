Milton 3/4\" MNPT exhaust muffler is perfect for reducing pneumatic noise levels in the work environment. Muffler - filters use a porous sintered bronze, bonded to a copper plated steel pipe threaded fitting. 40 micron filters diffuse air and muffle noise from exhaust ports of air tools, pneumatic cylinders and valves to an acceptable OSHA noise requirement. These units offer a combination of small size and greatest possible sound deadening qualities to reduce exhaust noise to acceptable levels within OSHA noise requirements. Specification:- Max PSI: 300 PSI – 20 SCFM at 100 PSI- Max Temp: 40F to 300F- 40 micron brass sintered- 1-1/16” Hex- 3/4” MNPT Milton Pneumatic Exhaust Muffler, 3/4” MNPT 40 Micron Sintered Bronze Silencer/Diffuse air and Noise Reducer | 1086-12A