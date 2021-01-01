Justice Design Group PNA-9794-25-SMTH Porcelina 40" Wide Bowl Pendant Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Justice Design Group PNA-9794-25-SMTH Porcelina 40" Wide Bowl Pendant Porcelina - The Porcelina Collection was created to offer large-scale fixtures that complement our extensive Limoges Collection of translucent porcelain. The sculpted surfaces of these faux porcelain shades capture the classic, yet contemporary, designs of the delicate "Impressions" of the Limoges Collection.Features:Comes with a 36" square bowl shaped resin shadeUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationHousing is constructed of durable metal ensuring years of reliable performanceBulbs are not included with this fixtureUL Rated for use in damp locationsShade made of Faux Porcelain resinDimensions:Overall Width: 40"Shade Width: 36"Height: 48"Depth: 40"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 8Voltage: 120vWattage: 600Watts Per Bulb: 75 Dark Bronze