Justice Design Group PNA-9642-35-BANL Porcelina 24" Round Bowl Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Justice Design Group PNA-9642-35-BANL Porcelina 24" Round Bowl Pendant Porcelina - The Porcelina Collection was created to offer large-scale fixtures that complement our extensive Limoges Collection of translucent porcelain. The sculpted surfaces of these faux porcelain shades capture the classic, yet contemporary, designs of the delicate "Impressions" of the Limoges Collection.Features:Comes with a 24" round bowl shaped resin shadeUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationHousing is constructed of durable metal ensuring years of reliable performanceBulbs are not included with this fixtureUL Rated for use in damp locationsShade made of Faux Porcelain resinBowl uses 4 stainless steel cables with clipsDimensions:Overall Diameter: 27"Shade Diameter: 24"Height: 30"Width: 27"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 6Voltage: 120vWattage: 450Watts Per Bulb: 75 Brushed Nickel