Justice Design Group PNA-9544-WAVE Porcelina 8 Light 36" Wide Drum Chandelier with Wavy Faux Porcelain Resin Shade Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting

Justice Design Group PNA-9544-WAVE Porcelina 8 Light 36" Wide Drum Chandelier with Wavy Faux Porcelain Resin Shade FeaturesHeight adjustable with included downrod kit 360 Degree ball swivel canopy (hang-straight)Metal screen diffuser includedCrafted from metalComes with a wavy faux porcelain resin shadeIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsRequires (8) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locations1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 36"Product Weight: 150.0 lbsShade Height: 12"Shade Diameter: 36"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 8Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 480 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Dark Bronze