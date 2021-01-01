From zenith
Zenith PN10156EB Cat 6e RJ45 Networking Cable, 15-feet
Advertisement
CAT 6E NETWORK CABLE - connects your computer to a hub or RJ45 wall jack; the perfect choice for home or office setups HIGH QUALITY - utilizes four stranded, unshielded twisted pairs for data transmission; meets the EIA/TIA standards for Category 6 applications VERSATILE - works great for home or office setups FAST CONNECTION - designed to handle up to 10 gigabit Ethernet at 500 MHz per second 15 FEET - perfect choice for more distant setups