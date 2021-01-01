Frison Bath Rug

Features:Pmb637 Bath Rug In Navy / NavyWhite / White100% CottonSet/Single: Single PieceProduct Type: Bath RugPieces Included: 1 Bath RugNumber of Pieces Included: Title: Pattern: Solid ColorColor (Color: White ): WhiteColor (Color: Natural ): NaturalAccent Color: N/AShape: RectangleHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMaterial: 100% CottonMaterial Details: 100% CottonMildew Resistant: NoOdor Resistant: NoReinforced Edges: NoNon-Slip Backing: YesNon-Slip Backing Material: Foam Cushion Mat: NoReversible: NoLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Spot clean with water based cleanerTheme: No ThemeSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Commercial Laundry Use: YesBath Rug Included: YesNumber of Bath Rugs Included: 1Bath Mat Included: NoNumber of Bath Mats Included: Contour Mat Included: NoNumber of Contour Mats Included: Toilet Seat Cover Included: NoNumber of Toilet Seat Covers Included: Toilet Tank Cover Included: NoNumber of Toilet Tank Covers Included: Other Accessories Included: NoOther Accessories: Antimicrobial: NoSuction Cups: NoSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Designer: NoDesigner Type: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Made to Order: NoSpefications:Farm Verified Organic: GREENGUARD Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Organic: NoOrganic (Soil Association) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Certified: CRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Bath Rug: YesPile Height/Thickness (Size: 0.59" H x 27" W x 45" D, 0.59" H x 34" W x 21" D, 0.59" H x 45" W x 27" D): 0.59Bath Rug Width - Side to Side (Size: 0.59" H x 27" W x 45" D): 27Bath Rug Length - End to End: Bath Rug Width - Side to Side (Size: 0.59" H x 34" W x 21" D): 34Bath Rug Width - Side to Side (Size: 0.59" H x 45" W x 27" D): 45Toilet Seat Cover: NoToilet Seat Cover Thickness: Toilet Seat Cover Width - Side to Side: Toilet Seat Cover Length - End to End: Shower Mat: NoShower Mat Thickness: Shower Mat Width - Side to Side: Shower Mat Length - End to End: Contour Mat: NoContour Mat Thickness: Contour Mat Width - Side to Side: Contour Mat Length - End to End: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Size: 0.59" H x 34" W x 21" D, Color: White